RHO Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,637,894 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,637,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,474,000. ON24 comprises 17.0% of RHO Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RHO Capital Partners Inc. owned 7.86% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,466. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.