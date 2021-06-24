Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

