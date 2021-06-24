Rhumbline Advisers Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 46.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exterran were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $34,916.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $156.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

