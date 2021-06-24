Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Luna Innovations worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 million, a PE ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

