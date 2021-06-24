Rhumbline Advisers Sells 970 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Donegal Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Donegal Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $463.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $364,678.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

