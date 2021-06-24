Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of General Finance worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of General Finance in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Finance alerts:

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GFN stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85. General Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. General Finance had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Finance Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Finance Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.