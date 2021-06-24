RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $3.16 million and $286,656.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00602435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00077055 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

