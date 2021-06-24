RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

RIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,175. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.77.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $126,415.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,222.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,133 shares of company stock worth $886,500.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

