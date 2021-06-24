RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,200,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

