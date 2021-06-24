RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Exelon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

