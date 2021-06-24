RMR Wealth Builders Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 332,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,467.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,365,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

IFF opened at $148.45 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.