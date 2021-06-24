RMR Wealth Builders Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 327,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 537,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

