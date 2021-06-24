RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Linde were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $286.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.49. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $204.02 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

