Robert H. Steelhammer Sells 1,075 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.88. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

