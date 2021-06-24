Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 252 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

