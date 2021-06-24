Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $6,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 87.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLL. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

PLL stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -108.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.92. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

