Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $26,000 in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

