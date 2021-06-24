Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $31,000 in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

