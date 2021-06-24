Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.