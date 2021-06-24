Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Natera by 170.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.43. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $49,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,740 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

