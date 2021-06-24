Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

