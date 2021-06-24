Roxgold’s (ROGFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Roxgold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Roxgold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.59.

ROGFF stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Roxgold has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

