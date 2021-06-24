Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $202.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

