RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Buys $59,100.00 in Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RMBL stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 51,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,985. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. Equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

