Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 70,129 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 578.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

