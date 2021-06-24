Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Agrify Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

