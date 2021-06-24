Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

