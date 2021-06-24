Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,812 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of RNST opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.28. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

