Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,631 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BIG opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

