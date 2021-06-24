Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,256 shares.The stock last traded at $17.94 and had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

