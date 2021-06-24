Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.08

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and traded as high as $37.86. Safran shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 159,940 shares traded.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.