Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,390 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,322,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,212. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

