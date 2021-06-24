Sageworth Trust Co Buys 15,943 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 896.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,990,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of -406.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.