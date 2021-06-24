Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,155. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.