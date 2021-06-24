Sageworth Trust Co Invests $2.34 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.24. 8,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

