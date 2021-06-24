Sageworth Trust Co Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.36% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 63,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

