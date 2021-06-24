Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.10. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

