SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $99.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. 1,310,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -262.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

