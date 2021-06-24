salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-3.810 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 244,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,177. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,960,651. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

