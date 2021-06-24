Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $26.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAR. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $2,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $203,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 23,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.