Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Sells C$337,985.09 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$19.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.01. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$20.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

