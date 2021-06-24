Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $264.22 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.70.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

