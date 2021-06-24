Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 156.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 20.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,185 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

