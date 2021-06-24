Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,907 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $9,149,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,063,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 498,611 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

