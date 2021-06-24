Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 440 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $502.88 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

