Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $421.70 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

