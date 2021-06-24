Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 on August 6th

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SCP opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 52 week low of GBX 420.11 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 752 ($9.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 716.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

