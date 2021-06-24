Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Down 0.3%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 3,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 47,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSAA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at $6,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth about $5,802,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $4,810,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

