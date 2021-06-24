Scotiabank Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ARESF stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.