Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $113,795.10 and $12.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005004 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002152 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,189,608 coins and its circulating supply is 17,389,608 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars.

